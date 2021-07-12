Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,005,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214,546 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of The Walt Disney worth $369,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.45. 474,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,574. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $329.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.