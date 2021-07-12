Putnam Investments LLC Buys 13,311 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $432,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

NYSE:URI traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.64. 14,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.71 and a one year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.