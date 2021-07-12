Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $328,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,474,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 934,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,131,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,369,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,167,000 after buying an additional 73,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.86. 47,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

