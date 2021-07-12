Putnam Investments LLC Has $282.67 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $282,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,664.81.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $1,594.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,792. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,067.59 and a 1 year high of $1,597.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,414.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

