Putnam Investments LLC Has $676.71 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 255,381 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $676,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.81. The stock had a trading volume of 269,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,252. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

