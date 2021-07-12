Putnam Investments LLC Has $948.35 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,558 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.6% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Citigroup worth $948,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

C traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $68.69. 536,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

