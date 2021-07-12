Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. Target accounts for 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Target worth $537,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $250.49. 81,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,523. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $117.42 and a 52 week high of $250.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.56. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,131 shares of company stock worth $7,901,571. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

