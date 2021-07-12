Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

