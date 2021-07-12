Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.33. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

