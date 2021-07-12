Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

