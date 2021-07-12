Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million.

RDUS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Radius Health stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $829.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radius Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.