Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) VP James L. Klein Sells 1,909 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00.

NYSE QRVO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,514. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

