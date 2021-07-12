Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) VP James L. Klein Sells 1,909 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00.
NYSE QRVO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,514. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68.
About Qorvo
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.