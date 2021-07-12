Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 37,039 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $139,207,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

