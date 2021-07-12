Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in 3M by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.42.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M stock opened at $201.00 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.