Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 95,329 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 92.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,329 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $6,707,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,907 shares of company stock valued at $78,370,241. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $385.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.22, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

