Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 9,545 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $190.61 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.77. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,388 shares of company stock worth $24,863,549. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

