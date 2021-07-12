Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.82. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.4487 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

