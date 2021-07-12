Quant Trading Down 5.5% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.35 or 0.00222397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $885.57 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001453 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00805462 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

