Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $672,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. TTEC comprises about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TTEC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.30. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.06. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

