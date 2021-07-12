Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,255 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $206,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.34. 825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

