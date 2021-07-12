Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,427 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up about 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,746,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.42. 5,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.67. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

