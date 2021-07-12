Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 4,223 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after buying an additional 579,027 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 165,258 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.92. 14,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,218. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,143.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,479 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

