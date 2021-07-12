Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 837 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.31. 3,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,167. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,233. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

