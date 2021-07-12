Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. 35,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,515. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.54. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

