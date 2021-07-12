Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,961. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

