Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $13,176.20 and approximately $14.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00112617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00158794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,047.24 or 0.99638526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.75 or 0.00959275 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

