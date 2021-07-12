Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,436 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,868 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,594,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,547,000 after acquiring an additional 948,501 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

