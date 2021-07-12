Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,196 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $111.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.88. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

