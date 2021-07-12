Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

