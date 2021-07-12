Quantitative Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $524.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

