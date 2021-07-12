Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $732,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $560.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $491.65. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $560.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

