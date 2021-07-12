Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $810,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,959,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,857,000 after acquiring an additional 202,651 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3,515.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 137,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $248.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $248.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.96.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.