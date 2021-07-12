Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $885,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

