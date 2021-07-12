Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $911,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $156.99 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.96 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

