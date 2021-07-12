Quiztok (QTCON) Price Hits $0.0137 on Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $16.93 million and $932,611.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,791,854 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

