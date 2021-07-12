Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stake Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,314 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $221,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $22.31. 12,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

