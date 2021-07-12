Randall James Levitt Sells 30,000 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNK) Director Randall James Levitt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.

Shares of CBNK stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $20.37. 21,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,623. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $24.92.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

