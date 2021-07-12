Rarible Market Cap Reaches $45.40 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $45.40 million and $4.07 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $10.30 or 0.00031079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00885254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,406,508 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

