ReddCoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $56.77 million and approximately $81,702.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,491.03 or 1.00032835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00040629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.01286786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.14 or 0.00382741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00391925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005576 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009651 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

