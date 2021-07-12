Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director James Slavet Sells 2,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $122,520.00.

Redfin stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. 630,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,250. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.