Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after buying an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.01. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.