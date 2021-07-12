Refinable Market Cap Reaches $9.81 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Refinable has a market cap of $9.81 million and $759,381.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00116808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,574.93 or 0.99902663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00968695 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

