Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) EVP Sells $1,970,840.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00.
Shares of REGN stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $574.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,365 shares.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
