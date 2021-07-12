Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) EVP Sells $1,970,840.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $574.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,365 shares.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

