REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.