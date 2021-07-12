Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.95.

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

