Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 47,800 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Change Path LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $132.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

