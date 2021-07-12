Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 62.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70,658 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $676.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

