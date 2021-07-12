Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,217 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.70% of Southern First Bancshares worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

SFST opened at $50.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $395.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million. Research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

