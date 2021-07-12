Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 90.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $375.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $377.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

