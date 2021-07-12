Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 168,300 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 343.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 927,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

HCSG opened at $31.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

